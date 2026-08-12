By Kara Scannell, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Plea negotiations are ongoing between Luigi Mangione and federal prosecutors to resolve criminal charges tied to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, people familiar with the matter said, as a hearing was hastily scheduled before the federal judge on Friday.

Sources familiar with the discussions caution that talks are fluid and they may not result in a resolution.

In June, CNN reported that Mangione’s attorneys previously spoke with federal prosecutors about a potential plea deal, but none was reached at the time, a source familiar with the discussions said at the time.

A lawyer for Mangione declined to comment. A spokesperson for the US attorney’s office declined to comment.

In a statement earlier this summer addressing reported plea talks, Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo said, “This information attributed to ‘anonymous sources’ is part of a troubling, deliberate pattern by prosecutors and law enforcement to prejudice Luigi, manipulate public opinion, and violate his constitutional right to a fair trial and impartial jury.”

“Every defendant in America is presumed innocent until proven guilty, including Luigi, who, unlike any other defendant, has to fight the same charges twice,” she said.

Mangione briefly appeared in state court Tuesday for his final pretrial conference. The judge confirmed that jury selection in that case would start on September 8.

Hours later, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York filed a joint request for a conference with the US judge overseeing their case, which is scheduled to go to trial in January. No explanation for the conference was included in the letter, but sources say plea talks could be discussed, among other issues. The judge set a hearing for Friday morning.

Mangione previously pleaded not guilty in both cases: In the Southern District of New York, Mangione faces federal stalking charges connected to Thompson’s killing. In the state case Mangione faces second-degree murder and weapons charges.

A guilty plea to federal charges could affect the state prosecution under New York’s double jeopardy law, which prohibits someone from being tried for the same crime twice – though the immediate impact is not clear.

[Previously published story, 9:09 a.m. ET]

Luigi Mangione is scheduled to appear in court Friday, after federal prosecutors filed a joint request for a conference with the US judge overseeing the case.

The request came on the heels of an appearance by Mangione Tuesday in state court – expected to be the 28-year-old’s last before he goes on trial next month on charges stemming from the December 2024 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

It is not clear what Friday’s hearing in the federal matter is intended to address. In that case, scheduled to go to trial in January 2027, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal stalking charges.

In June, CNN reported Mangione’s attorneys had previously spoken with federal prosecutors about a potential plea deal, but none was reached, a source familiar with the discussions said at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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