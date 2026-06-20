Duxbury, Massachusetts (CNN/WBZ) – One of the final hearings has been held ahead of the July 20 murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three children in 2023.

Clancy, who is paralysed following a suicide attempt on the same night as the children’s deaths, appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Prosecutors allege that Clancy murdered her three young children while her husband, Patrick Clancy, was out collecting takeaway food for the family.

Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, said there is no dispute over what happened that night, but rather why it happened.

The defence is expected to focus on Clancy’s mental health, arguing that postpartum mental health issues contributed to the tragedy. Prosecutors contend that the killings were planned and deliberate.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors confirmed that Patrick Clancy will testify during the trial and requested permission to play the 911 call he made after discovering the children.

The judge indicated he is likely to allow the recording to be played for the jury after reviewing it beforehand.

The hearing also included arguments over whether Clancy’s parents and sister should be allowed to remain in the courtroom before giving evidence, as well as whether jurors should visit the family’s former home in Duxbury.

The judge ruled that the jury will be permitted to visit the scene during the trial.

Another hearing is scheduled for July 13 before jury selection begins on July 20. The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks.