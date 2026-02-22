By Fidel Gutierrez

Mexico City (CNN) — The leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday during an operation led by Mexico’s military, according to a government official.

Oseguera, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the “most powerful and ruthless criminal organizations” inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered millions for information on his whereabouts.

The Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US.

A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organization is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz, and has a presence elsewhere.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory urging US citizens to shelter in place in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, and Michoacan due to “ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

