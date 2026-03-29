March 29, 2026

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BARBADIAN CONSUMERS SHOULD NOT EXPECT ANY INCREASE IN EGG PRICES.

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Regional News

Missing aid boats bound for Cuba have been located, Mexican authorities say Boats-humanitarian-aid-Cuba-Isla-Mujeres-March-21-2026--BY--Paola-Chiomante--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource- 1

Missing aid boats bound for Cuba have been located, Mexican authorities say

March 29, 2026
Israel bars church leaders from Palm Sunday mass ‘for the first time in centuries,’ church says Christian-worshippers-mark-Palm-Sunday--Latin-Patriarchate-of-Jerusalem--BY--Ammar-Awad--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource- 2

Israel bars church leaders from Palm Sunday mass ‘for the first time in centuries,’ church says

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Israel prepared for ‘multi-front war’ as more US troops arrive in the region Iranian-Red-Crescent-Society-Hypercar-March-1-Tehran-Iran-March-28-2026--BY--Vahid-Salemi--AP-via-CNN-Newsource- 3

Israel prepared for ‘multi-front war’ as more US troops arrive in the region

March 29, 2026
Weather forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2026 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2- 4

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