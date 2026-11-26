By Dana Karni, Oren Liebermann, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s yearslong corruption trial took a significant turn in his favor on Wednesday as judges recommended that prosecutors drop charges in the most serious of the three cases against him and reconsider a second case.

In televised remarks later Wednesday, Netanyahu said the recommendations amount to a vindication and declared, “This trial needs to end immediately.”

Speaking at the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, the prime minister said: “It took 10 years of terrible suffering for me, my wife and my sons for the truth to finally be revealed to everyone. Who will give us back those years, during which my sons couldn’t go out to a restaurant or walk around the city?”

Netanyahu’s political allies also immediately celebrated the decision. “After years of persecution against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the time has come to put an end to a trial that was tainted from the outset, divides Israeli society, and exacts a heavy price from the country,” Defense Minister Israel Katz, a Netanyahu ally, said in a statement on X.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, who is presiding over the trial of Israel’s longest-serving leader, indicated to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a hearing that a conviction of Netanyahu in what’s known as Case 4000 is unlikely and the case should be dropped.

“It seems to us that the bribery charge presents considerable difficulties,” the court said, according to a spokesperson. “There is serious doubt as to whether the evidentiary foundation supports this allegation.”

In this case, prosecutors alleged that Netanyahu gave regulatory benefits worth more than 1 billion shekels (approximately $300 million) to his friend, millionaire Shaul Elovitch, whose telecommunications company Bezeq owned the Walla! news website.

Netanyahu faced a charge of bribery and another charge of fraud and breach of trust in this case.

The court emphasized that its recommendations in these cases were not final decisions or a judgment in the corruption trial, but the statements alone are nevertheless an enormous win for Netanyahu.

In his remarks in response to the recommendations, Netanyahu repeated Wednesday that he is prepared to form a unity government with the parliamentary opposition. Netanyahu’s political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, is maneuvering to form a government that would oust the prime minister and his far-right partners after nearly four years in power.

Verdict or ‘appropriate plea agreement’

Justice Minister Yariv Levin shared one of Netanyahu’s old social media posts in which he said, “There will be nothing because there is nothing,” which became one of Netanyahu’s catchphrases when the cases began.

Baharav-Miara, who does not normally attend the trial, was summoned by the court to attend Wednesday’s hearing. The attorney general said she would “carefully review” all of the court’s recommendations with the prosecution team.

“There are only two ways to bring the case to a conclusion: a verdict or an appropriate plea agreement that reflects the nature of the acts and offenses,” she said during the hearing.

The court also recommended reconsidering Case 2000, in which prosecutors had alleged that Netanyahu sought favorable coverage in one of Israel’s top newspapers in exchange for limiting the circulation of one of that paper’s main rivals. Netanyahu faced the charge of fraud and breach of trust in this case.

“We have serious doubts as to whether the conduct described in the indictment actually constitutes a criminal offense,” the court said bluntly.

In the final case, known as Case 1000, the court urged Netanyahu’s attorneys to come to an agreement with prosecutors. In this case, Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he received gifts such as cigars and champagne from overseas businessmen. But this case was viewed as far less serious than Case 4000, and it would be a major political victory for Netanyahu if it’s the only one left standing.

The court said it seemed that Case 1000 could be “brought to a conclusion.”

Netanyahu was indicted in Jerusalem District Court in January 2020. At the time of the announcement, he was in the US visiting President Donald Trump during his first term. Hours after the indictment came down, Trump unveiled what would become known as his “Deal of the Century” to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The indictment made Netanyahu the first sitting Israeli prime minister to appear in court as a defendant. The criminal trial, which began in May 2020, has lasted through several wars, multiple elections and two US presidents. Netanyahu began testifying in the trials in December 2024.

But the saga began earlier. Police said there was sufficient evidence to indict Netanyahu in February 2018.

From the beginning, Netanyahu proclaimed his innocence, deriding the prosecution as a political witch hunt.

Last December, Netanyahu formally requested a pardon. In a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, he said the trial had become “a focal point of fierce controversy” for which he bears “broad public and more responsibility, with an understanding of the overall ramifications of these events.” In the one-page letter, Netanyahu did not admit guilt or commit to anything about his political future.

One month earlier, Trump wrote his own letter to Herzog asking him to grant Netanyahu a full pardon.

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that the ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote in the letter.

In Israel, only the president has the authority to issue a pardon.

Netanyahu’s main rivals, who seek to oust him after the election in late October, have yet to issue a statement following the court hearing.

Max Saltman in New York contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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