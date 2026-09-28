By Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people have been killed and others are are missing in Nepal after an avalanche hit base camp at a remote mountain where climbers and support staff were preparing for an expedition, according to organizers.

Sherpas and kitchen staff were fixing ropes and setting up tents at the Himlung Himal base camp in central Nepal for a group from the United Arab Emirates set to arrive on October 1, when a torrent of snow and rock swept down the mountainside.

It comes just weeks after the catastrophic flooding disaster on the Nepal-China border that was sparked by a huge glacier collapse and landslide, which killed at least 1,300 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

Nepal, which relies heavily on tourism, has been urging international visitors not to cancel their trips despite the devastation.

Sunday’s avalanche comes with severe weather warnings in place for some parts of the Himalayan nation.

Four bodies had been recovered, the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association wrote on its Facebook page on Monday local time, adding that search operations were ongoing.

The National Trust for Nature Conservation recently suspended entry permits to the Annapurna and Manaslu conservation areas, home to some of Nepal’s most popular trekking routes, from September 24 to 26 due to heavy rainfall.

The Himlung Himal mountain, reaching 7,126 meters (23,000 feet), is part of this region, near the China border.

At least six Nepalis who were at the base camp are missing, according to Barun Bhandari, general manager of Himalayan Holidays, the company organizing the expedition.

“We are very devastated,” he told CNN on Sunday.

“We heard this morning that six or seven of our crew is missing but we are yet to confirm the exact number.

“This is the first time we have had an avalanche like this in this exact area.

“The ground is very flat at the base camp so we are quite surprised. But you never know, the mountain is unpredictable.”

Bhandari said the company is working with Nepal’s tourism board to confirm the exact number of people missing on the mountain, and is working to send a rescue helicopter to the base camp.

But rainfall remains heavy in the area and lines of communication are limited, due to its remoteness.

The team – Sherpas, kitchen staff and general crew – had reached the base camp safely on September 18 carrying food and climbing equipment, Bhandari said.

“They have been there setting up tents, fixing ropes for the climb, monitoring the conditions on the mountain and setting up the kitchen.”

CNN has contacted the Nepal Tourism Board and local rescue groups for further information.

The-CNN-Wire

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