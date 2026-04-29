People stabbed in north London

By Issy Ronald, Jomana Karadsheh, Florence Davey-Attlee, CNN

London (CNN) — Two people have been stabbed in Golders Green, north London, according to a local Jewish neighborhood watch group.

A man has been detained, according to a CNN team on the ground, and several emergency service vehicles, including an ambulance and police helicopter, are attending the scene.

The man was “seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public,” according to the local security group, Shomrim, adding that it responded immediately.

Large swathes of the road had been cordoned off by police by the time CNN reached the area.

And video circulating on social media appeared to show a man being detained by several police officers as well as two men in plain clothes.

London’s Jewish community has been targeted by a wave of antisemitic attacks in recent weeks. Last month, arsonists set fire to four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in Golders Green, north London. Four people were subsequently charged by police.

Then, weeks later, a synagogue and the former premises of a Jewish charity, both in north London, were attacked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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