By Hira Humayun, Lex Harvey, Ivana Kottasová, Daria Tarasova-Markina, CNN

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prized Kerch Bridge was struck for the third time this week early on Thursday, halting rail traffic between Russia and occupied Crimea just days after a section of the road bridge collapsed.

As its only direct link to the region, the bridge is strategically important as a military supply artery to Russia. It is also a powerful symbol of Russia’s continued control of Ukrainian territory – as Putin made its construction a key priority after Russia’s illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

The third strike came at a significant moment, as Putin was about to meet US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described previous strikes on the bridge – conducted exclusively with Ukraine-made weapons – as being the seventh stage of what he called “an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure.”

Some rail traffic across the bridge resumed on Thursday afternoon, according to Russia’s transport ministry, which said earlier there were no casualties.

Speaking to reporters in Shenzhen after the unprecedented trilateral meeting in China, Putin threatened Ukraine with “painful” retaliation for the attack. He claimed, despite ample evidence otherwise, that the bridge serves “purely peaceful purposes.”

Kyiv came under a renewed attack from Russian drones on Thursday afternoon. While many were shot down or disabled by Ukrainian air defenses, several got through and struck at the heart of the capital.

Two people were killed in the attack on Kyiv region and five others were injured in the Ukrainian capital, according to authorities.

Projectiles also struck near the embassies of the Netherlands and Austria in Kyiv, according to their governments. Though staff at both embassies were unharmed, the Dutch embassy sustained minor damage, the country’s foreign minister said.

The daytime assault came after Russia launched drone strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure and vessels overnight. The Russian defense ministry said it hit two power substations in Odesa, a fuel storage facility in Chornomorsk and a cargo ship transporting goods to the port of Odesa. Russia also said it struck a power substation in the northeastern city of Sumy.

Putin’s limelight with Trump and Xi

The latest attack on the bridge came as Putin was meeting Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, ahead of their historic trilateral talks with Xi.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin came out of the meeting in an “excellent mood,” adding that Ukraine was the main topic of discussion, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Before the meeting, Trump praised his “great relationship” with Putin, calling him “my friend.”

Trump has renewed his push for a negotiated end to Russia’s war on Ukraine in recent months. He has at times been criticized by Kyiv and its European allies of adopting Russian narratives around the war.

Meanwhile in Berlin, the so-called Coalition of the Willing – a group of Ukraine’s key allies – convened Thursday with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in attendance.

In a joint press briefing following the meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the group’s unwavering support for Kyiv, while British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that progress toward peace had “clearly” been made, adding that Europe “is ready to enter these negotiations.”

Also speaking during the briefing, Kushner said that Trump dialed into the coalition’s meeting and gave his assessment of his talks in Shenzhen. According to Kushner, he conveyed “a very strong message to both of them [Xi and Putin] on the desire for peace and would like to engage both of them very aggressively to get there.”

Zelensky, meanwhile, told reporters in Berlin that how long the war drags on would depend on “the readiness of the US to mediate and pressure (Russia).”

Referring to the trilateral in Shenzhen, Zelensky said both the US and China have the ability to help stop the war.

“If you want to stop Russia, stop trade between Russia and your country — China can do it. The United States can do it. And that’s it. Not enough for their (Russia’s) economy. Not enough for the war.”

The $3.7 billion Crimean Bridge was built to handle 40,000 cars a day and move 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo per year, according to Russian state media.

Ukraine has targeted the Kerch Bridge repeatedly since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, but the damage the bridge sustained this week appears to be more significant than in some of the previous attacks.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Crimea in the past six months, forcing the Russian-installed authorities to impose a state of emergency over the summer because of widespread power outages and fuel shortages on the heavily militarized peninsula.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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