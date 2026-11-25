By Zeena Saifi, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israel’s military assault on Gaza has caused severe environmental contamination, with signs of toxic pollution found across the entire territory, according to a report published by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).

The report, published Monday, said the extensive use of explosive and incendiary weapons, airstrikes and fires has made the air, soil and water too dangerous for inhabitants now and for decades to come.

The scale and intensity of Israel’s bombardment have affected around 78% of Gaza’s landmass, with more than 99% of the territory experiencing potential contamination, the groups’ study found.

“The destruction and contamination of Gaza will have fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival,” Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said. “This would breach Israel’s legal obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.”

The report’s authors said that environmental destruction on such a large scale “may constitute, facilitate or provide powerful evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Behar said Palestinians are being exposed to toxins through air, food, water and through direct contact with contaminated soils and debris — risks that will persist unless “recovery actions are prioritized.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the report “shameful and scandalous” and said Oxfam had “traded its credibility for campaigning.”

“The scale of destruction in Gaza reflects the scale of the terror network Hamas built there, including a 500+ kilometer tunnel system and weapons depots, inside and beneath civilian areas,” the ministry said in a statement to CNN.

The Board of Peace, created by the Trump administration and backed by a UN Security Council resolution, was supposed to oversee implementation of a ceasefire signed between Israel and Hamas more than a year ago, as well as reconstruction of the enclave. Amid a stalled ceasefire plan, the board is widely seen as having failed in that effort and as ineffective at pressuring Israel to meet its commitments.

Israel has refused to allow in heavy equipment needed for large-scale cleanup and rubble removal efforts, saying Hamas could use it for military purposes. The Israeli military office in charge of coordinating aid into Gaza has said that reconstruction will begin only “after Hamas fully disarms.”

Last December, Israel barred dozens of aid organizations, including Oxfam, from working in Gaza, alleging that they failed to comply with new registration restrictions. For the study published on Monday, Oxfam and CEOBS examined satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis and other open-source data. They concluded that contamination is widespread, with serious implications for civilian survival.

But the report cautioned that restrictions on bringing testing equipment and technical expertise into Gaza “continue to prevent a full assessment of the scale and extent of contamination.”

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) estimated last year that Israel’s military offensive has generated more than 61 million tons of debris — about as much as 15 Great Pyramids of Giza — which could contain potentially hazardous materials.

Palestinians in Gaza face growing respiratory health risks from dust and pollution from destroyed buildings, as well as a high risk of drinking contaminated water, as water supply systems have been devastated.

Around 85% of Gaza’s water infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the report, leaving people with roughly just 18 liters of water per person per day for all uses.

The report warns that because Gaza’s health and monitoring systems have been destroyed, much of the harm caused by the toxic waste will go “undetected and unattributed for years.”

Oxfam called on Israel to allow unrestricted access for aid and an environmental assessment.

“Recovery and reconstruction of Gaza must be owned and led by Palestinians themselves,” the organization stated. “It must be rights-based, reparations-oriented, and rooted in accountability. International funding does not replace Israel’s obligation to make reparations for the harm caused by its unlawful acts.”

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, with estimates of thousands more missing under the rubble. An independent UN Commission of Inquiry found that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza and continues to do so after the US-brokered ceasefire. The Israeli government has forcefully rejected that assessment.

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