By Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Republican pushback to Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO is growing, despite President Donald Trump earlier downplaying any blowback from his party.

In a joint statement today, the chairs of the GOP-led House intelligence and foreign affairs committees as well as the House select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, criticized Nvidia. Reps. Rick Crawford, Brian Mast and John Moolenaar said the company’s “brief internal investigation” and reinstatement of Huang “do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed.”

GOP Rep. Pat Harrigan of North Carolina blasted Huang’s reinstatement as a “mistake.”

“Today, we sent a signal that one man’s financial impact on our economy outweighs the importance of good governance, good citizenship, and adherence to the law,” the North Carolina Republican wrote in a post on X. “That is a dangerous precedent to set, and one I believe will come at a significant cost to our country in the long run.”

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota wrote, “The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now born by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens.”

Sen. John Curtis of Utah went as far as to scrutinize the input Nvidia said it received from “senior levels of the United States government” that Huang poses no national security risk.

“Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior U.S. officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk. I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?” Curtis said.

Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday evening refused to answer during an interview on Fox if Huang had been cleared of any national security concerns or potential legal violations before being reinstated.

CNN reported earlier Monday that several other Republicans have criticized or questioned the move to reinstate Huang — including Sens. John Cornyn and Pete Ricketts and Rep. Don Bacon.

Earlier Monday in an interview with CNBC, Trump dismissed any concerns from GOP lawmakers saying, “When I speak to them, they’re going to be great.”

The-CNN-Wire

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