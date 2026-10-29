By Daria Tarasova-Markina, Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian drone struck a train station in Dnipro, central Ukraine, Thursday morning, killing 13 people and injuring 10 others, authorities said.

“A tragedy has occurred in Dnipro. A drone struck a passenger electric train,” city mayor Borys Filatov said on social media shortly after the attack. “Many people were killed. Many others were injured.”

Ukrainian Railways said there was a train at the station and people standing on the platform when the drone hit.

Medical teams are at the scene providing care and assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the strike as “horrific” and called for more sanctions to deter further Russian attacks.

“Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?” Zelensky wrote in a social media post.

US President Donald Trump waived a slate of sanctions related to Russian fossil fuel sales earlier this month, and announced that he’d agreed to allow Russian diesel exports to global energy markets.

Offering condolences to families bereaved in the strike, Zelensky said sanctions “against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that Washington was in talks with the Kremlin to lift sanctions on Russia’s multibillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund almost five years after they were put in place by the Biden administration following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The-CNN-Wire

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