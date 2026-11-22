By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Libya’s eastern-based government says a drone attack was likely behind an explosion on a Russian ship docked at a naval base in the coastal city of Benghazi.

A statement said the vessel had docked for refueling and supplies in the city’s port under a maritime cooperation agreement between the two countries before it intended to return to Russia.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs, taken Sunday, shows a large plume of smoke rising from the city’s port area. Separately, social media video obtained by Reuters shows fire engulfing a ship docked in the port.

A joint investigation has been launched with Russia to uncover the circumstances of the incident, and who could have been behind it, according to the eastern-based government.

There has been no immediate comment from Russia, and no group or nation has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack.

Two military sources in eastern Libya told Reuters that a Maltese-flagged commercial ship was also struck by a boat drone off the Benghazi coast on Sunday, with eastern Libyan naval forces rescuing the crew members.

The attacks in Libya come after another Russian ship was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea on Saturday – an attack the Finnish military said was likely carried out by Ukraine.

CNN has previously reported on Ukraine’s involvement in operations in Libya, as well as other African nations including Sudan and Mali.

One Ukrainian naval drone operator deployed in Libya told CNN earlier this year his unit was using a military base in Misrata, a northwestern city east of Tripoli, as a launchpad to attack Russia’s shadow fleet in exchange for training local forces.

Despite the presence of Ukrainian troops in the country, Libya’s eastern government emphasized Sunday that it would not allow its territory to be turned into an “arena for settling scores” or exporting international conflicts.

It insisted it was not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since the NATO-backed uprising that toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya has been locked in a bitter political conflict as rival administrations and armed groups vie for power.

The oil-rich nation is currently ruled by two governments: the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) in the country’s west, based in Tripoli, and a second administration in the east, called the Government of National Stability (GNS).

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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