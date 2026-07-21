Russian warship conducts live-fire exercise off UK

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

London (CNN) — A Russian naval vessel carried out a rare live-fire weapons exercise off the British coast on Monday, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence, on the first day of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s tenure.

The vessel, identified by British media as the “Neustrashimy,” conducted the exercise in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles (around 46 miles) from Plymouth, a port city in southwest England.

“The Royal Navy monitored that exercise throughout, continues to track the vessel’s activity closely and stands ready to protect UK national security,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson told CNN.

The incident occurred as Burnham assumed office, and amid increased Russian naval activity near the UK coastline in recent months. Last month, the UK intercepted a Russian “shadow fleet” tanker in the English Channel for first time.

Britain’s new Defence Secretary Wes Streeting called Russia’s actions “performative and irresponsible.”

“It’s not the first time that Russia has behaved like this, and frankly, it’s the tip of the iceberg of the daily threats that this country faces and our allies face,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed to Burnham’s support for Kyiv on Tuesday when answering a question about the Russian ship’s latest maneuver.

Asked if there was a link between the UK leader’s appointment and the timing of Monday’s exercise, Peskov told reporters there was “no need to read any hints here.”

But, he added, “of course, the arrival of the new British prime minister… One of his first actions was to declare unconditional support for Ukraine. Accordingly, it also indicates Britain’s intention to continue doing everything possible to continue the war.”

“This is a factor we will certainly take into account,” Peskov said.

Burnham vowed on Monday to continue “bearing down” on Russia in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the call, Burnham reaffirmed the UK’s “resolute commitment to the people of Ukraine and underscored that there would be absolutely no change in the UK’s approach, including when it came to bearing down on Russia,” his spokesperson said.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the UK and other Kyiv allies over their support for Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country in 2022.

Uptick in Russian activity

Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, said Tuesday the exercise was a way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to show that Russia’s “got muscles that it can flex.”

“It’s not entirely by happenstance that the Russian warship chose to carry out a live-fire exercise on the same day that Andy Burnham became prime minister,” Dannatt told Times Radio. “This is an indication from the Kremlin that we’re here and we’re powerful.”

Before Monday’s maneuver, the Russian ship informed HMS Tyne – a British patrol vessel – of its intention to conduct live-fire activity, CNN understands. It is not know what type of weapons were used.

CNN also understands the Russian vessel asked HMS Tyne to move to a safer distance, which it did. The exercise lasted for 30 minutes.

Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately comment on the reports.

It is not the first time the presence of a Russian ship near the UK coastline has sparked alarm. Last month, a Russian warship fired warning shots near a yacht in the English Channel, an incident former prime minister Keir Starmer called “deeply concerning.”

“That shouldn’t have happened. It is reckless, and the couple on the yacht must’ve been terrified,” Starmer said in June. A UK defense ministry spokesperson later said the warning shots were not aimed at the UK vessel but were “an attempt to prevent a possible collision.”

Speaking about the recent movements of Russian warships near British waters, Royal Navy Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse said in June: “In recent months, the Royal Navy has worked tirelessly to safeguard UK waters in response to increased Russian naval activity.”

“Our sailors, ships and aircraft have maintained a constant watch, helping to protect the UK’s security and reassure our allies,” Moorhouse added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.