New York, CMC – Three people were injured in separate shootings near Monday’s West Indian American Day Carnival Parade in Brooklyn, marring an otherwise vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.

The New York Police Department said a man was shot on St John’s Place in Crown Heights less than two hours before the parade ended. A suspect was arrested.

A woman and a 19-year-old man were also shot near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue. The suspects fled, but police said all three victims were expected to survive.

Earlier, five people were stabbed near the parade route.

The violence occurred despite heightened security as tens of thousands of masqueraders and revellers gathered along Eastern Parkway for the 59th annual parade, regarded as North America’s largest Caribbean carnival procession.

Masqueraders in colourful costumes danced to soca, calypso, zouk, and other Caribbean music along the 3½-mile route from Buffalo Avenue to Grand Army Plaza.

The parade featured more than 20 adult bands, including Sesame Flyers Carnival, Branches Mas, I Am Caribbeing, Rendezvous Mas, Suga Candy Mas, and D’Midas International NYC.

Grand marshals included labour leader Shaun Francois, Trinidadian-born health executive Julian John, Grenadian-born publisher Herman Hall, Sesame Flyers International, and former steel orchestra owner Clyde Durant. Reggae singer Buju Banton and Kes the Band frontman Kees Dieffenthaller were honorary grand marshals.

The parade culminated a week of activities organised by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, including concerts, Junior Carnival, Panorama, and a brunch fete.

This year’s celebration was held under the theme: “New York Carnival 2026: M.A.S. — Music. Action. Soul.”

The parade was preceded by Caribbean J’Ouvert, organised by J’Ouvert City International.