By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — San Francisco Bay could rise to near-record levels this week, as a strong storm coupled with some of the year’s highest tides moves ashore, threatening to flood city streets and a major West Coast airport on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service issued a rare coastal flood warning for Monday through Thanksgiving Day, with peak flooding around each morning’s high tide, and the highest water expected Wednesday.

As holiday flyers fill airports this week, travel disruptions are a key concern. San Francisco International Airport, which had more than 1.8 million passengers pass through its gates in the 12 days around Thanksgiving last year, and Oakland-San Francisco Bay Airport, which expects about 250,000, both sit on low-lying land right along the bay.

Water levels may reach as much as 2.8 feet above a normal high tide, approaching the record set in 1983, Dylan Flynn, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office, told CNN.

“Another storm, a cold front, is coming that’s stronger than what we dealt with last couple days … on top of king tides, on top of El Niño, all of that bumps the water level up,” Flynn said, adding Thanksgiving week “just happens to be unfortunately lining up with the highest tides we’ve seen in 40 years.”

Airports prepare for bad weather, high water

Arriving at the airport could be its own challenge. “Just getting there, driving through roads, we expect numerous road closures,” Flynn said.

“The airports have taken a lot of mitigation efforts to stop the flooding but San Francisco and Oakland International are both low-lying infrastructure,” Flynn said. “So without those mitigations, they would have tidal flooding.”

Forecasters are in regular contact with both airports’ emergency operations centers whenever heavy rain, flooding, strong winds or high tides are expected, he added. The airports have known about this week’s king tides “well in advance,” he said. “They’re well prepared.”

“While we don’t know exactly what conditions might materialize, we are prepared to address any flooding issues that might arise,” San Francisco International spokesperson Doug Yakel told CNN.

“SFO facilities staff have already ensured drainage areas are clear and pump stations are in top operating condition. Facilities staff will continue to monitor storm drains and airfield drainage outfall pipes to keep them free from debris and obstructions, and engineers will monitor pump stations to ensure they remain functional and have backup portable pumps ready to deploy as needed.”

The airport has also staged sandbags and portable flood barriers in high-risk areas, including locations susceptible to flooding and locations where stormwater runoff could affect airport operations.

“The SFO Airside Operations team will conduct regular inspections of the airfield perimeter, taxiways, runways and vehicle service roads to identify any flooding or standing water and will coordinate alternatives as needed,” Yakel said.

Oakland-San Francisco Bay Airport recently finished raising and seismically reinforcing its perimeter dike, which protects the airport’s primary runway, airport public information officer Kaley Skantz said in a statement to CNN.

Ahead of this week’s tides, the airport serviced and tested its airfield pump systems, Skantz said. Airport crews and the cities of Oakland and Alameda have also cleared storm lines, and sandbags are in place in critical areas.

“Our OAK team is experienced in doing this kind of preparation,” Skantz said.

Travelers should be able to get there, too, according to the airport. The two most-used routes in and out, Hegenberger Road and 98th Avenue, “do not face risk of tidal flooding,” Skantz said, and the airport is advising passengers to use them.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment.

How the city is preparing

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned an “extremely serious” situation was about to hit the city and urged residents to rethink their holiday plans.

“I know there’s a lot of travel for many of you as you head into the Thanksgiving holiday, but I’m going to ask you all to consider not traveling unless it is absolutely essential starting Monday afternoon and going into Wednesday afternoon,” Lurie said in a video posted to Instagram.

As of Monday, Forecasters are expecting water levels to reach 8.6 feet during Wednesday morning’s high tide. City officials are preparing for tides exceeding 9 feet, Lurie said. “We could see water at Ocean Beach reach all the way to the seawall.”

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for Wednesday along the Pacific coast, including San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, where 20- to 30-foot breaking waves could sweep people off the beach and into the ocean.

Lurie said the city is opening its emergency operations center, with crews out “every single day going forward.”

The Port of San Francisco is deploying flood barriers and pumps along the waterfront. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is preparing for disruptions to transit and traffic across the city, particularly along the Embarcadero. The Department of Emergency Management is coordinating preparations among city and state agencies.

City workers handed out 10,000 sandbags in a single day at a giveaway where residents waited in long lines, Lurie said. Crews worked from 5 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

“I know people have been waiting in line for a long time. I appreciate San Franciscans preparing,” he said.

The mayor urged residents not to drive through floodwater, to stay out of the water and away from beaches, and to sign up for emergency alerts from AlertSF by texting their ZIP code to 888-777.

Waymo has proactively paused service across the Bay Area. The company said it will monitor roadways through the week and “gradually resume commercial ride-hailing services once conditions improve.”

The US Coast Guard’s Sector San Francisco warned in a video posted to Facebook the tides could run 1 to 2 feet above normal and higher with storm surge, the highest predicted in 18 years.

It said people near the San Francisco waterfront, in Marin and San Mateo counties, or along any low-lying bay shoreline should expect flooding on coastal roads, bike paths and beach parking lots. It recommended boat owners check mooring lines, dock cleats and waterfront gear. Beachgoers should stay off jetties and rocks and watch for sneaker waves.

Never drive through standing water, it added, because depth is deceptive, and saltwater can quickly ruin a car. Another round of high tides is expected December 22 through 25, which the Coast Guard expects to be the highest of the season, followed by January 20 through 23.

That’s where climate change comes in, Flynn said. Sea level is rising about 2 millimeters a year near San Francisco. “It’s not very much year to year,” he said, but over the more than 40 years since the 1983 record, it adds up to several inches.

“So it doesn’t take quite as strong of a storm to get the same water level,” Flynn said. “If we get a strong storm like we had in 1983 with these baseline water levels, it would be much, much worse.”

Flynn expects the record, set in January 1983, to hold, though the water could come close.

“We probably won’t break that record. We’ll be close,” he said. The 1983 record “took an exceptionally strong storm to get those water levels. … That was the worst-case scenario.”

A storm, a king tide and El Niño on top of rising seas

No single force is driving this week’s threat, Flynn said. A cold front stronger than the storms of the past few days is arriving at the same time as king tides, the highest tides of the year. Both come on top of El Niño, which has already pushed water levels up.

“When you stack those three or four things on top of each other, we’re going to see tides that we really rarely ever see,” he said.

El Niño alone accounts for about a foot of the extra water, according to Flynn. Water off the coast is in the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above normal. Warmer water expands, “and the only place it can go is up,” he said. Since early October, tides have been running at least a foot above predictions and more than 2 feet higher during some storms.

The incoming storm should add roughly another 6 inches.

“I’ll be honest: This is not the strongest storm in the world. This is not worst-case scenario. It just happens to line up with king tide,” Flynn said. “No one of these factors is super critical. They’re just all stacking up on top of each other to bring us this near-record flooding.”

Who should be worried

How much it matters depends on where you are, Flynn said. Residents in low-lying areas along the bay shore, especially on the city’s east and northeast sides, should take the warning seriously.

“If you know that you flood or get close to flooding during king tides, this is going to be worse than a normal king tide by up to a foot or a foot and a half,” he said. “Now, if you’re inland, even just a few blocks inland, you might not even notice.”

His advice: Know when high tide is, stay away from low-lying infrastructure, and move your car if you live or work near the water.

CNN Meteorologist Briana Waxman contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.