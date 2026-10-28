By Sophie Tanno Pau Mosquera, Catherine Nicholls, Vasco Cotovio, Jack Guy, Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) – At least 64 people have been killed in a collision between two trains in the Spanish province of Toledo on Wednesday morning, according to a local government official. The incident is the third rail disaster in Spain this year.

The spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government told CNN that the death toll is likely to rise.

A train operated by the state-owned company Renfe and another operated by the company Iryo collided in the central Spanish province of Toledo, between the towns of Mora, Orgaz, and Urda, according to the railway infrastructure manager ADIF.

Both trains were traveling along the route connecting the capital city Madrid with Seville in Spain’s southern Andalusia province. The crash has forced the suspension of the high-speed line linking the Madrid region with Andalusia.

The extent of the damage and information regarding potential injuries currently remain unknown.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was “shocked by the serious train incident” in Toledo. In a post on X, Sánchez added that emergency services are on the ground to assist those impacted in the crash.

“My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” he said.

In an interview with the radio station Cadena Ser, the mayor of Urda, Manuel Galán, said that authorities are preparing a facility to receive any potential injured individuals, following a request from the Civil Protection agency.

The scene at the site of the crash is frantic as a serious rescue operation is underway, according to CNN’s team on the ground in Toledo province.

Dozens of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars are present. At least three helicopters are also at the crash site to assist with operations. Multiple ambulances have come and gone from the cordoned-off area.

Meanwhile, emergency responders are combing through the rubble of some of the heavily damaged carriages of the train operated by Iryo. Several carriages of the state-owned Renfe high-speed train are tilted on their side after coming off the rails.

The Spanish civil guard has set up multiple tents for what amounts to a huge emergency response.

Authorities have moved a bus full of passengers who do not have serious injuries away from the site, and some those passengers told CNN they are now being taken to their original destination of Sevilla.

Passengers described a chaotic scene when their train hit another train on the tracks.

Those being bused away from the crash site included citizens of multiple nationalities, including Spain, Brazil and elsewhere. Staff from the US Embassy in Spain are also at the site.

The Castilla-La Mancha regional government has called for blood donations.

“Donate blood,” reads a post on X. “Today your solidarity is very important.”

The post calls for donations in Alcázar de San Juan, Ciudad Real and Toledo.

The-CNN-Wire

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