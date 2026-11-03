(CNN) — Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel has died following an on-field collision during a second-division match on Monday, his club, CD Tenerife, has confirmed.

The Spanish striker sustained injuries after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in the closing seconds of the Segunda División match.

De Miguel had been chasing the ball near the halfway line when Owono, who had come a long way out of his goal, collided with him at speed while attempting to clear it.

Owono was immediately shown a red card and sent off for his role in the incident. The Andorra goalkeeper had begun walking off the pitch but ran back towards his opponent after realising the severity of the injury.

The match was abandoned in the closing minutes as De Miguel received medical attention. He initially went down holding his chest following the collision before lying motionless on the pitch. Players from both teams appeared devastated.

The 30-year-old was taken directly to hospital and was initially reported to be “stable despite the severity of his condition”.

However, overnight, the club said his neurological condition had deteriorated and, on Tuesday morning, announced that he had died.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true,” the club said in a statement.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of the tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome.”

Speaking on Tuesday, CD Tenerife president Felipe Miñambres said: “We are all going through very difficult moments now, of sadness and of not believing what happened.

“But we’ll go through the mourning all together, and we’ll be with all the people going through this feeling that should make us be more together.”

Andorra also issued a statement on Tuesday paying tribute to De Miguel.

“Devastated and with broken hearts, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife,” it said.

According to Spanish media reports, Spain’s National Police have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation into De Miguel’s death. The High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands told El País that any death deemed non-natural requires an investigation.

CNN Sports has contacted the Spanish National Police and the High Court of Justice for comment.

Owono had deactivated his Instagram account by Tuesday morning.

Tributes

De Miguel signed for Tenerife in the summer of 2025 after spending much of his career in the lower leagues of Spanish football.

His former teammate at Unionistas de Salamanca CF, Fernando Román, posted a series of photographs on X alongside a message to his friend:

“You were more than a friend… I will never forget you… Rest in Peace.”

Teams from across Spain and around the world have also paid tribute to De Miguel.

Real Madrid plans to observe a minute of silence ahead of its training session on Tuesday and said it wanted to “express its condolences and care” to De Miguel’s family and friends.

Barcelona also expressed its sorrow, saying: “We deeply regret the tragic news.”

Spain’s football federation announced that all Copa del Rey matches scheduled for Tuesday had been suspended out of respect.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, also announced that all its matches this week would feature moments of silence in De Miguel’s memory. These include Champions League fixtures involving Spanish clubs Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Betis on Tuesday and Wednesday.