The Tate brothers arrested by US Marshals in Miami

By Holmes Lybrand, Dalia Faheid, Hannah Rabinowitz, Alea Motwane, CNN

(CNN) — US Marshals arrested social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami Saturday on an extradition request from the United Kingdom following an investigation into sexual offenses reported by seven victims, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

UK officials accused the brothers of abusing women in the East of England region, just north of London, between 2010 and 2017.

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist with billions of views online, faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, indecent images of a child and assault, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police. Tristan Tate faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, rape and trafficking, officials said.

“Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation,” Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said.

The Department of Justice confirmed US Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate “pursuant to extradition proceedings,” adding the arrests “were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

The brothers will appear in Miami federal court on Monday, their attorney, Joeseph McBride, told CNN on Sunday. The brothers are expected to reject the extradition request, McBride added.

The brothers are innocent, McBride said and criticized the UK’s move to seek extradition.

“There is a long-standing agreement between the UK and Romanian governments that the UK would not seek extradition while the Romanian proceedings are pending,” McBride said. “Those proceedings are ongoing right now. That agreement exists because no nation gets to trample the judicial sovereignty of another for political convenience.”

In a statement posted to X Sunday, McBride said the brothers were arrested for their politics and are being held in solitary confinement.

The brothers were in Washington, DC, earlier this month where they held political meetings, McBride told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for information about where and how the brothers are being held.

Romanian prosecutors previously accused the brothers of trafficking women across Romania, the United Kingdom and the US and sexually exploiting them. The Tates have repeatedly rejected the allegations made against them in that case. CNN has reached out to Romania’s justice ministry for comment on their arrest.

Advocates have warned against the pair’s rising tide of influence among young boys and men.

Andrew Tate is known for his aggressive speech about male dominance, female submission and wealth. At one point, he was suspended from major social media platforms.

The brothers, who have dual American and British citizenship, face dozens of new charges added onto previous charges brought by the Crown Prosecution Service after evidence was submitted by Bedfordshire Police, authorities said.

The new charges were brought after officials had investigated reports made by four additional victims in the East England areas of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, police said.

Andrew Tate is also facing a civil suit in the UK, which is being brought by four women who accuse the social media influencer of rape. A spokesperson for Tate previously told CNN that their client “categorically denies these unproven and untested allegations.”

Matthew Jury, an attorney representing the four women, welcomed Tate’s arrest.

“We do not yet know whether these new charges relate to the complaints made by my clients or by other women,” Jury said in a statement Sunday. “But any step that advances the proper administration of justice deserves to be welcomed.”

The brothers left Romania after Romanian authorities lifted travel restrictions on them, arriving in Florida in February 2025. Upon their arrival, they found themselves at the heart of another criminal investigation — when Attorney General Uthmeier announced the probe, led by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

They had taken aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously suggested they were not welcome in his state.

“When Americans who are unfairly imprisoned abroad return home you betray them,” Andrew Tate said on X last year. “You better nail me now. Let’s go. Arrest me.”

Thomas, the Bedfordshire Police official, said “there is no place for male violence against women and girls.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us,” Thomas said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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