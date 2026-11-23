By Laura Sharman, Ara Eugenio, CNN

(CNN) — Thousands of people were evacuated after an “unknown substance” was released during a concert starring American rapper Don Toliver in the English city of Manchester on Sunday night.

Plumes of smoke filled the Co-op Live arena at around 10 p.m. local time, sparking panic among the more than 12,000 revelers in the venue, footage verified by CNN shows.

It triggered a major incident response and rattled nerves in the English city that was the scene of a terror attack in 2017, when a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people, including children, during an Ariana Grande concert.

“It is understood that a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of a concert,” police initially said Sunday night, but a later statement referred to an “unknown substance.”

More than 50 people sought help for eye and respiratory symptoms and one person required hospital treatment, according to Manchester’s North West Ambulance Service.

Concertgoer Yewande Famutimi she said suddenly felt a “burning sensation” in her throat while she was dancing.

“It was very scary… We were struggling to breathe and coughing really badly,” she told CNN. “We could see people running out of the arena’s floor. We were confused whether the show would continue but once the lights turned on, we knew it was over.”

Police said the arena was safely evacuated, and urged anyone “who has since noticed side effects or become ill” to visit their local hospital.

Lyndsey Liverpool said it was “terrifying waiting to hear news” of her son who was celebrating his 17th birthday with friends at the event.

“He said there was smoke and what looked like flares, then the lights went on and Don Toliver walked off,” Liverpool told CNN.

“There was no (phone) signal to call him. It was a massive worry trying to find them.”

Usman Asghar, who was at the concert, said the 23,500-capacity venue was “a complete mess” and he found it strange that security did not conduct thorough entry checks.

“Security did not use metal detectors to check us, did not frisk us as usual and did not even check my wife’s bag,” Asghar told CNN.

“When this incident occurred, staff told us (Don Toliver was) taking a ‘break’ and did not tell anyone what was going on. No communication with the thousands of customers.”

Co-op Live did not respond to CNN’s enquiry about the security measures in place on Sunday but a spokesperson said the venue is working closely with police “to identify the cause and action appropriately.”

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from (police),” the spokesperson added.

CNN has contacted Don Toliver’s team for comment.

Scars remain

Concertgoers and others on social media, expressed how the incident instantly resurfaced the horrors of the Manchester Arena attack in the city.

“This felt horrible as many of us are traumatized by the incident in 2017,” said Asghar.

Liverpool said that attack was still “forefront of my mind” every time she, or her children, attended events.

“We rely on these venues and the staff they employ to keep us safe and prevent issues like this from happening.”

Police said enquiries are underway into what the substance is and what caused the incident.

Several people were still waiting to be medically assessed overnight, the force said early Monday.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” said Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker.

Shortly after the incident, Co-op Live shared police updates via its X page, urging people to stay away from the arena while emergency services were helping people evacuate.

The-CNN-Wire

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