Three Surinamese nationals charged in cocaine importation case

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged three Surinamese nationals in connection with the alleged importation of cocaine into Barbados.

Thirty-three-year-old Farino Revelino Bergmans has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply, trafficking, and importation of cocaine. Police reported that the suspected cocaine weighed approximately 1.2 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of BDS$60,000.

Bergmans appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Saturday, May 30, 2026. He was not required to plead to the offences and was remanded to Dodds Prison. He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 4.

Meanwhile, Celita Saskia Aloewanai, 41, has been charged with the same offences. The suspected cocaine weighed approximately 1.1 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of BDS$55,000. She is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 1.

Twenty-one-year-old Kylie Bretni Banga has also been charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking, and importation of cocaine. The suspected cocaine weighed approximately one kilogramme and had an estimated street value of BDS$50,000. Banga is also expected to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 1.