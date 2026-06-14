Trump holds phone calls with Putin and Zelensky on his 80th birthday

By Svitlana Vlasova and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, during which he congratulated him on his 80th birthday and discussed bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, according to the Kremlin.

During the conversation, which lasted just under an hour, Trump once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yri Ushakov said.

They also agreed that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Russia again in the near future, Ushakov said. Putin told Trump that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow – an offer that Zelensky has consistently rejected.

Trump informed Putin that an agreement in the war between the US and Iran is imminent and may be announced later Sunday, the Kremlin handout said.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump also held a conversation with Zelensky, the Ukrainian president said Sunday, where he also congratulated the US president on his birthday. “We have had quite a detailed discussion about many key things – peace, surely, was among them,” Zelensky said.

“We agreed that we will discuss more during our meeting at the G7 Summit,” he added, referring to the annual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which is taking place in France this week.

The-CNN-Wire

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