Trump not ready to make a deal with Iran

By Laura Sharman, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump said he is not yet ready to make a deal with Iran to end the war, and renewed calls for international allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s foreign minister said the critical waterway was closed only to Tehran’s “enemies,” and its military warned it could target ports in the United Arab Emirates following US strikes on an island crucial to Iranian oil exports.

Here’s what to know on day 16.

What are the main headlines?

Strait of Hormuz: Trump said that “hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to free up shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. In responses to CNN, neither Beijing nor London confirmed participation. US gas prices have spiked by 23% since the war began, according to the AAA, a US body that represents drivers.

Trump said that “hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others” will send warships to free up shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz. In responses to CNN, neither Beijing nor London confirmed participation. US gas prices have spiked by 23% since the war began, according to the AAA, a US body that represents drivers. No deal with Iran: Trump said he is not ready to make a deal with Iran “because the terms are not good enough yet,” in an interview with NBC, adding the US may hit Iran’s Kharg Island “a few more times just for fun.” Trump also questioned if Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who hasn’t been seen in public, is alive.

Trump said he is not ready to make a deal with Iran “because the terms are not good enough yet,” in an interview with NBC, adding the US may hit Iran’s Kharg Island “a few more times just for fun.” Trump also questioned if Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who hasn’t been seen in public, is alive. Fallen service members named: The Pentagon has identified six air crew killed in Thursday’s KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in western Iraq. The incident remains under investigation.

The Pentagon has identified six air crew killed in Thursday’s KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in western Iraq. The incident remains under investigation. The race is off: Formula 1 and its governing body the FIA announced early Sunday that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix races will not take place in April due to safety concerns stemming from the Iran war. Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response to recent US and Israeli attacks.

Formula 1 and its governing body the FIA announced early Sunday that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix races will not take place in April due to safety concerns stemming from the Iran war. Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response to recent US and Israeli attacks. US aircraft carrier gets service extension: The USS Nimitz, one of the world’s largest warships, will remain in service until March 2027, almost a year longer than planned. Future deployment plans for the vessel have not yet been announced.

The USS Nimitz, one of the world’s largest warships, will remain in service until March 2027, almost a year longer than planned. Future deployment plans for the vessel have not yet been announced. Broadcasters warned: Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr has threatened to revoke broadcasters’ licenses, accusing them of bias and distortion in their war coverage. In a social media post on Saturday, Carr accused some broadcasters of “running hoaxes and news distortions,” and urged them to “correct course before their license renewals come up.”

What’s happening on the ground?

Missiles over Israel: Munitions fell at several locations in central Israel, authorities reported early Sunday morning, with emergency services staff reporting two people requiring treatment.

Munitions fell at several locations in central Israel, authorities reported early Sunday morning, with emergency services staff reporting two people requiring treatment. Strikes in the Gulf: The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia intercepted several strikes over the past day, while Kuwait suffered damage at its airport, according to authorities in the region.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia intercepted several strikes over the past day, while Kuwait suffered damage at its airport, according to authorities in the region. From Iran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued a warning Saturday urging the US to move American industrial plants out of the region and telling civilians to evacuate areas close to facilities in “which Americans are shareholders” to avoid any “harm,” according to Iranian state media. It follows a series of strikes over the past two days targeting Iranian infrastructure, with the country’s state media reporting that several civilian workers were killed in attacks on non-military factories.

CNN’s Chris Lau and Xiaoqian Lin contributed to this report.

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