By Danya Gainor, Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump weighed in for the first time on a controversial plan to blow up five tons of hazardous material at a military outpost in Iowa Monday, saying he is temporarily overruling the Army’s decision to go forward with the detonation on Wednesday.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president’s post came on Monday afternoon, two days before the Army previously said it would use explosives to destroy storage containers filled with unstable lead azide, whether a pending appeal to reinstate its permit from the Environmental Protection Agency was grantedor not.

At the same time, Trump said he would hold Sand responsible if he blocks the detonation and the stored munitions explode spontaneously, as the Army has said is possible.

“If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation,” the president added.

CNN has reached out to Governor-elect Sand for a response to Trump’s statement.

Sand wrote on X on Sunday, before the president’s comments, that because of “decisions that have already been made over the course of months, if not years, no good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been.”

Lead azide, a volatile material used to detonate munitions, has long been stored behind the guarded gates of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant — where the state’s flat, southeastern cornfields suddenly give way to the high-security military installation spanning roughly 19,000 acres.

But the material’s long-term storage has allowed it to recrystallize within its containers, making it vulnerable to spontaneous detonation, according to the US Army.

The federal government had decided to blow up the nearly five tons of hazardous material containing lead azide where it sits at the plant, secured under layers of earth and concrete — deeming a controlled detonation to be the only safe way to treat it, even though doing so could unleash remnants into the atmosphere, groundwater and neighboring towns.

Environmental activists, local officials and residents of nearby Middletown say they are overwhelmed with concerns about health and safety over the potential risks of lead exposure from the detonation. A federal judge granted an emergency stay Thursday to temporarily halt the explosion.

As of late Sunday, the Army said it planned to detonate the material Wednesday, saying federal law allows the Army to sidestep EPA permitting if leaving hazardous waste in place poses “an immediate threat” to the public.

Here’s the timeline of the dispute, and how we got here.

The Army long stored lead azide in Iowa before discovering recrystallization

The World War II-era ammunition plant has run assembly lines for artillery shells and warheads using live explosives for more than eight decades. The site occupies nearly 30 square miles of rural Des Moines County, bordering Middletown, with a population of about 400.

But it is not clear when exactly officials first discovered the lead azide at the Iowa plant had degraded.

The Army notified the Environmental Protection Agency on or about March 12 of degraded material, according to court filings. But as far back as January, the Army activated a multi-agency working group to explore potential treatment alternatives to detonation, the filings show.

CNN has reached out to the Army for comment.

“From January through April 2026, this multi-agency working group spent many hours conducting extensive literature searches, technical evaluations, and risk analyses of the full range of potential treatment alternatives,” reads a September letter from the Army included in the filings.

In March, the Army awarded a contract to MuniRem Environmental, a Georgia-based firm that uses chemicals to neutralize munitions without detonation, according to court filings. But the military branch canceled the deal two months later, citing safety concerns, and instead opted for detonation.

“This decision is supported by the technical consensus across military and federal explosive safety authorities that this is the only safe method of treatment,” reads a partially redacted September letter included in the court filings from Amy L. Borman, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health.

Valentine Nzengung, a chief executive at MuniRem, told CNN the Army “told us that they evaluated reports and they found out that controlled detonation was the safest way, and that is why they were moving forward with controlled detonation. They did not provide us much more detail than this.”

EPA clears the way for controlled detonation

The Army applied for and was granted emergency storage permitsafter it notified the EPA of the degraded lead azide, allowing the material to stay in place while the Army developed a treatment plan.

The EPA issued a permit effective November 13 that allowed for continued storage but went further than other permits to authorize a controlled detonation “in order to safely manage the explosive hazard and mitigate the imminent threat to the surrounding community and the environment.”

The permit outlines requirements of the Army to do so, including “the collection of samples and monitoring (pre-detonation, during detonation, and post-detonation), pre- and post-detonation public notifications, implementation of cleanup, and reporting requirements.”

As a result, the Army issued a public advisory announcing detonations were planned for November 20 and instructing residents to vacate the area for most of the day.

Swift public outcry and court challenge

Local residents have decried the detonation plans, fearing for their safety and the integrity of their property.

The Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club filed an emergency motion asking the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit to stay the EPA permit less than 20 hours before the lead azide was set to be blown up, arguing it could expose residents to toxic lead before safeguards and alternatives — such as chemical neutralization — had been reviewed.

The groups argued the EPA’s permit did not adequately protect against lead contamination or provide sufficient public information, monitoring and cleanup protection for “vulnerable populations, including pregnant women and children,” as well as “cattle, chicken, and other animals.”

On the same day it was filed, the judge granted the stay while court proceedings play out.

Court filings show the Army then postponed the operation to November 23, before settling on November 24.

Government opposes pause, said it will detonate anyway

In its most comprehensive legal defense, the federal government urged the appeals court November 22 to lift its temporary pause on the EPA’s permit for detonation, arguing the operation would expose the public to a greater danger: an uncontrolled explosion.

“There is an immediate risk that the lead azide at the Facility will spontaneously explode,” the federal government wrote in its opposition to the stay order.

The degraded, crystallized lead azide will explode if the crystals break, which can happen more easily in freezing temperatures, the court filings say. As Iowa’s relentless winter chill settles in, the Army fears a dangerously uncontrolled explosion is imminent.

“The choice therefore is not between a detonation and no detonation. It is between a planned detonation (timed for favorable weather, preceded by public notice, and followed by monitoring and cleanup) and an unplanned explosion that could come at any moment, with no warning and no safeguards,” it argued.

The government acknowledged a “controlled detonation will release lead dust,” it wrote in the filing, but said, “a controlled detonation is the only way to minimize the release.”

Even as it asked court to restore permit, EPA says Army doesn’t need one

The government had previously made clear the Army intended to act, regardless of whether the permit remainedstayed.

“EPA’s regulations allow the Army’s planned action without the need for a permit,” the administration said in a weekendcourt filing.

The Department of Justice saidEPA regulations under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which normally require a permit for hazardous materials removal, include an emergency exception that lets the Army proceed without one.

A permit is not required when there is “an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment, from the known or suspected presence of military munitions, other explosive material, or an explosive device, as determined by an explosive or munitions emergency response specialist,” federal regulations state.

In a tweet late Sunday, the Army announced it would conduct the detonation onWednesday “to allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced.”

It added, “The health and safety of all Americans has and always will be our first priority.”

In their own court filing Sunday, environmental groups submitted sworn statements from two scientists and the city manager of nearby Iowa City saying they have not seen evidence that an emergency exists requiring an immediate detonation.

“The Army has not, to my knowledge, published data or analysis showing that the sensitivity of this material changes over the temperature range forecast or quantifying any such change,” wrote Mark J. Thomas, a retired EPA environmental health scientist.

Government attorneys insist the Army’s plan to move forward regardless of the court’s decision is not intended to ignore the judges’ authority.

“The emergency exception does not depend on the Emergency Permit and is therefore not affected by, nor contradictory to, the terms of this Court’s administrative stay,” the administration wrote over the weekend.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.