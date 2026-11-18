By Logan Schiciano, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran would pay a major price if it were to detonate a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, DC. It comes after CNN reported that US intelligence indicates Iran is conducting planning for such an attack though officials are debating whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials.

Both the president and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin signaled that the administration is taking the threat seriously, though Mullin said it was not new and that Iran is “very aspirational.”

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Trump said Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if it were to target members of his administration with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the nation’s capital.

Mullin said that if the plan were to be carried out, it could trigger an “all-out war.”

“If you were to go after one of our cities or go after Washington, DC, you would cause an all-out war,” Mullin said on CNBC. “That means we are going to use all the resources, not air resources, but all the resources to go in and destroy you.”

Sources who spoke to CNN characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort for Tehran to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack.

But American officials have viewed the intelligence as a signal of Iran’s alarming willingness to escalate as it faces intense pressure from ongoing US military strikes and a punishing economic blockade that top Trump administration officials have said is “devastating” the country.

The White House said in a statement to CNN on Monday that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

Mullin echoed that sentiment on Tuesday, saying, “The homeland is secure. I can tell you that. But every day we address new threats.”

Asked about CNN’s report, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio told reporters Tuesday, “The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people, and we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them.”

Iran has often threatened the US without carrying out an attack. US law enforcement has also disrupted multiple potential Iran-backed plots in the country since 2020, the Department of Homeland Security said last year.

Meanwhile, Tehran has dismissed reporting of its plans to build a dirty bomb, calling it a “fabricated media narrative.”

“Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote Tuesday on social media. “Step by step, they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities.”

“Iran knows well how to respond to any act of aggression and ensure that it is met with an unforgettable response,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also rejected the report on Tuesday, comparing it to “Iraq War-style propaganda.”

The latest verbal threats from both sides come as negotiations to end the conflict have largely stalled, though consistent US strikes on Iran have been paused for several months. Trump said last week that the war would be over “fairly soon,” though he has on several occasions threatened to escalate if the two sides can’t reach an agreement.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Abbas Al Lawati contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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