(CNN) – An 81-year-old man says he was tied up and tortured after visiting a woman on Thursday morning in Cecil County, Maryland.

The victim managed to untie himself and escape when the suspect fell asleep, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark, Delaware, to be treated for injuries to his head and body.

Investigators determined that the woman conspired with a man to lure the 81-year-old victim to a house on Chestnut Drive in Elkton, where they planned to rob him and obtain the code to his home safe.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Taylor Storm Falcone, and the male suspect, 28-year-old Austin Michael Maniscalco, were both taken into custody on multiple charges.

Stripped and burned with hot syrup

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. and found the 81-year-old victim lying naked in the front yard.

The victim told authorities that Falcone had invited him over, but when he arrived, Maniscalco was also there and became aggressive towards him.

Maniscalco allegedly tied the victim to a chair using a cord before punching him in the head and face while holding a knife to his throat.

Maniscalco ordered the victim to remove his clothing before pouring hot syrup on his body, causing multiple burns, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim eventually shared the combination to his safe at home in Delaware, which Maniscalco then wrote in black marker across the man’s forehead, according to the sheriff’s office. Maniscalco also drew on the victim’s chest, marking where his heart would be carved out.

Victim manages to escape

While the victim was tied up, Maniscalco allegedly stole his personal belongings, including the keys to a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2026 GMC Sierra and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, as well as a gold chain, a gold Seiko watch, a gold bracelet and $80 in cash.

The victim told authorities that Maniscalco eventually fell asleep, allowing him to untie himself and escape. The sheriff’s office said it received multiple calls about the victim being outside.

Meanwhile, Falcone had left the scene while the assault was taking place, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities contacted the New Castle County Police Department, which visited the victim’s home in Delaware and confirmed that no one had entered the residence.

Suspects face a slew of charges

The Special Response Team arrived with its BearCat vehicle and ordered Maniscalco to surrender. When he refused to come outside, officers used the BearCat to begin breaking down the door. He then surrendered and was placed under arrest.

Falcone eventually returned to the scene, where she was also taken into custody.

Maniscalco was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, conspiracy to commit theft, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

Falcone was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit theft between $1,500 and $25,000.