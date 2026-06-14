June 14, 2026

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Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw pays tribute to Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox Dr-Shelly-Ann-Cox-Fisheries-Santia-Bradshaw- 1

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UK intercepts Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker for first time UK-Ministry-of-Defence-military-forces-intercepting-oil-tanker-Russian-shadow-fleet-English-Channel-BY-UK-MOD-via-CNN-Newsource- 2

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Prime Minister Mottley pays tribute to Chief Fisheries Officer, the late Dr Shelly-Ann Cox Prime Minister Mottley pays tribute to Chief Fisheries Officer, the late Dr Shelly-Ann Cox 3

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