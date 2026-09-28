By Tim Lister, Nic Robertson and Chandler Thornton, CNN

(CNN) — British police on Sunday arrested five men on suspicion of terror and explosives offenses close to an airbase in England that is used by US long-range bombers in the war against Iran.

Army bomb disposal units are at the scene while dozens of houses nearby have been evacuated as a precaution with the investigation ongoing.

The arrests were made after information was received from residents in the area soon after midnight, according to Richard Ocone, a senior detective in the county of Gloucestershire. The men have not been identified and no clue has been given about a possible motive.

A senior officer in Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, confirmed: “We are in the early stages of an investigation, and five men remain in custody. As you would expect we are working closely with our partners to understand the circumstances of the incident.”

On top of the suspected explosives offenses, the men were “further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act,” according to counter-terrorism police. Counter-terrorism laws allow UK police to hold suspects for up to 14 days before they are charged.

US President Donald Trump called the arrests “fantastic,” saying the US and the UK had the men under investigation for “a long time.”

“Working with Britain, it was an amazing job,” Trump told reporters in Chicago. “They were looking to do big damage to our fort and working with the British worked out great.”

“We had them under view for a long time, and we got them,” he said.

However, multiple UK media outlets – including the BBC, the Guardian and the Telegraph – reported, citing sources, that the operation was not intelligence-led, suggesting the vigilance of local residents may have played a key role in alerting authorities.

One resident, who did not want to be named, told CNN she was driving home with her husband around 1:30 am Sunday when she found her driveway blocked by three vans, which she said was “strange.”

Then she saw a group of around eight to ten masked men running away, so she tried to call a Ministry of Defence number given to residents of the area around the base.

But there was no answer, and so she called the police.

Later, she sent a message to the village Whatsapp group to warn them of the incident, she told CNN.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday morning, British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting thanked the woman for making the emergency call.

But, he added: “With respect, though, she does only have a partial picture,” without giving further details.

The US Embassy in London warned Americans in the UK to “exercise caution and be mindful of personal security” in the wake of the arrests.

Aerial footage appeared to show a bomb disposal robot roaming between three white vans in woods near the base. The rear doors of two of the vans were open and large black items could be seen scattered around.

On Sunday evening, CNN teams standing near the perimeter fence of RAF Fairford heard what sounded like two controlled detonations from the direction of Whelford.

Earlier, the Gloucestershire Police told reporters that “the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit continue to examine three vehicles near” the village. CNN has reached out to the UK Ministry of Defense for comment.

The Daily Mail published video purporting to show several individuals under arrest at the scene in the early hours of Sunday, local time. They appear to be shirtless with their arms behind their backs.

A local resident told CNN that she heard helicopters over Whelford at 2am, and bomb squad vehicles arrived about an hour later.

The village is close to the Royal Air Force base at Fairford which has been used by US B-1 bombers involved in targeting Iran and is a forward operating location for US Global Strike Command, which is tasked with managing long-distance strikes.

A US Air Force spokesperson at Fairford – where the 501st ​Combat Support Wing is based – told CNN: “For operational security reasons we will not discuss specific force protection measures.”

The unit “remains vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service ⁠members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson said.

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham thanked emergency services on Sunday for their assistance, and local residents for their understanding as “precautionary checks are carried out.”

“I know today’s incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country,” Burnham posted on X.

Earlier Sunday, a government spokesperson said the prime minister was receiving updates on the incident.

“We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe,” the spokesperson said.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing.”

“We can be reassured that this is being dealt with, and it is exactly why our emergency response teams and Armed Forces are on standby 24/7,” said UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

The incident is a reminder of the “threats that this country faces on a daily basis,” the UK’s PA Media news agency cited Streeting as saying.

One local resident, who asked not to be identified, told PA Media that there had been heightened security precautions around the base in recent weeks.

“They have put heavy, very heavy, vehicles across all gates… very big tractors and things like that,” the resident said.

Another resident told CNN that it seemed the base had been on lockdown recently. “It’s been like a ghost town all week,” they said.

In March, the UK government gave the US Air Force permission to use Fairford to carry ⁠out strikes on Iranian missile sites used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Months later, the UK said its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a warning over allowing US bombers to fly from UK bases.

“Our Armed Forces are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it’s on our soil or from abroad. The UK stands ready 24/7 to defend itself,” a government spokesperson said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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