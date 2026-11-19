By Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — Myanmar committed genocide against the country’s long-persecuted Rohingya minority, the United Nations’ top court found Thursday, an unprecedented ruling that survivors of the atrocities have waited almost a decade to hear.

The historic judgement marks the first time the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, has held a state accountable for genocide in its 80-year history — and the ruling will have repercussions far beyond Myanmar.

The court’s decision – by nine votes to six – also comes at a time when the broader idea of international justice has come under fire from the Trump administration.

For the Rohingya, the ICJ’s judgment is a “turning point.”

“It is the difference between being told our history was a tragedy, and being told our history was a crime that must be answered for,” said Murshid Alam, who was just 12 years old when he was driven from his home in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The ICJ’s rulings are final and binding, but the court – which hears disputes between states – doesn’t have the power to enforce its decisions. Its orders, however, are sent to the UN Security Council, which could decide to implement the court’s ruling through a resolution.

Between 2016 and 2017, the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar targeted villages and towns home to Rohingya communities, looting, burning and slaughtering their inhabitants, and expelling hundreds of thousands from the country.

CNN reporting at the time documented harrowing stories from Rohingya who saw their family members raped or killed by soldiers, and in some case their Buddhist neighbors joining in the massacres. Photos showed streams of terrified people fleeing burning villages on foot or piling into overcrowded boats as they sought to reach neighboring Bangladesh and safety.

This case against Myanmar was brought in 2019 by The Gambia, a country thousands of miles from where the killings took place, in a world-first. The United States and Canada previously declared the atrocities as genocide.

After seven years of weighing evidence and hearing witness testimony, the ICJ found that the scale and nature of Myanmar’s atrocities “went well beyond what would be required to punish the population and are instead characteristic of an intent to destroy a substantial part of the group,” presiding judge Iwasawa Yuji said during a nearly three-hour reading.

“The court is of the view that the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy” the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine state.

In its judgement, the court established the military “engaged in indiscriminate killings” and gave particular weight to the “widespread acts of sexual violence, and extreme acts of violence against children” as well as security forces’ attacks on “Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh.”

Myanmar had denied its “clearance operations” were intended to destroy the Rohingya population, and said the military was conducting legitimate counter-terrorism operations against a Rohingya insurgent group. The court rejected that defense, saying the Myanmar military did not distinguish between militants and civilians.

CNN has reached out to Myanmar’s military-backed government for comment on the ruling.

‘The world sees our suffering’

Murshid Alam was a childwhen he was forced out of his home in Myanmar’s Rakhine state by a hail of gunfire. In the chaos of the escape, he was shot in his ear — a “terrifying experience,” he told CNN. The wound has healed, but the “secondary trauma of losing my home and seeing my community destroyed” has not.

Alam was one of more than 740,000 Rohingya people who fled to Bangladesh to escape the massacres. The sprawling refugee camps that hecame of age in have since become the world’s largest, hosting more than 1.2 million people.

“Our generation has grown up in displacement. We have known nothing but statelessness,” said Alam, 22, who now works to educate and advocate for young people in the Cox’s Bazar camps as founder of the Rohingya Youth Union.

The genocide ruling, he said, “tells us that the world sees our suffering and refuses to let it be erased.”

UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Thursday applauded the “courage of the victims and survivors whose horrific experiences were before the court,” and commended “the states that intervened.”

“The suffering, misery and humiliation inflicted on the Rohingya by the Myanmar state is a stain on the conscience of humanity,” Türk said.

Following The Gambia’s successful application to bring the case, the ICJ allowed South Africa to bring a case against Israel over its war with Hamas in Gaza that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians. Israel denies the genocide charge.

That has led to concerns among some the court could come into collision with the Trump administration – already on a campaign to “dismantle” another institution, the International Criminal Court. Last month, its UN ambassador Mike Waltz accused the ICJ of trying to lower the threshold for a genocide verdict in the Myanmar case that he claimed could potentially be “weaponized” against American soldiers.

What next for the Rohingya?

The ICJ ordered Myanmar to make reparations to the Rohingya, including to “allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence and reunification of families,” and return all property lost or damaged. It also ordered Myanmar to ensure their future protection from discrimination and persecution.

It is unlikelyMyanmar will adhere. The head of the Myanmar military during the massacres, Min Aung Hlaing is now the country’s leader after he overthrew the elected government – and has dismissed the Rohingya identity as “imaginary.” His military-backed government has shown little interest in allowing Rohingya to return.

What they would return to is another question.In the Rohingya homeland of Rakhine state, the military-backed government is not in control. An ethnic armed group called the Arakan Army controls the vast majority of the state, including areas that border Bangladesh, and has been accused of widespread abuses against civilians in its areas.

Meanwhile, the military has ramped up airstrikes across the state as part of its grinding civil war, dropping bombs on civilian markets and hospitals, in response to territorial losses.

Rohingya now living in the camps cannot work and face dire conditions, including trafficking, exploitation, meagre food rations, and a lack of basic education.

Alam, in the Bangladesh refugee camp, hoped the ruling could pave the way for a return to the home he fled as a young boy.

“The Rohingya do not want to live in refugee camps forever. We want to return to our homeland in Rakhine state with our rights, our citizenship, and our dignity fully restored,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

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