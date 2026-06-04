By Rachael Lardani

STEELTON, PA (WGAL) — A Dauphin County, Pennsylvania couple is facing multiple charges after police say hundreds of “street rats,” some reportedly as large as small cats, were discovered living in a condemned home in hazardous and unsanitary conditions, according to the Steelton Borough Police Department.

Authorities identified the couple as Thomas Busch, 37, and Jennifer Busch, 43, both of Steelton.

WGAL News 8 obtained court documents detailing what investigators found inside the home on South Harrisburg Street.

Foul odor leads to severe rat infestation

According to court documents, officers were called to the home on April 15, 2026, after receiving a report of a foul odor coming from the property.

When police arrived, they said they immediately noticed a strong odor consistent with ammonia and saw a large number of flies around the home. Investigators also reported that black bags had been placed over the windows, preventing a clear view inside.

Inside the residence, police said they found:

A severe rat infestation throughout the home Numerous large rats inside the residence, some described as the size of small cats Extensive rat feces, urine and nesting material A strong odor consistent with animal waste and decomposition Rats housed in confined, overcrowded cages Dead rats left inside some cages Evidence of dead rats stored in a deep freezer Several hundred rats outside cages, including under the back porch and roaming the backyard

Home had already been condemned

Court documents state the home had been condemned since July 2025, with an additional condemnation notice posted in October 2025 because of the severe rat infestation.

Neighbors told police they had seen the couple entering and living inside the property despite being told it was unsafe and uninhabitable, according to officials.

Woman captured 150 baby rats to care for, police say

According to police, Jennifer told investigators that she had been personally caring for the rats.

Authorities said the couple told police they had euthanized some of the rats using carbon dioxide because they believed it was a safer alternative to professional extermination methods.

Jennifer told police that she had captured approximately 150 baby rats and acknowledged that additional rats had been killed under her and Thomas’s care, according to the documents.

Police said an SPCA animal cruelty officer advised that the rats were likely Norway rats, commonly known as sewer rats, which can carry diseases transmissible to humans and animals.

Fire hazards, structural damage, animal waste

Investigators said the dangerously elevated ammonia levels and accumulation of feces, urine and waste created major health and safety hazards for both people and animals.

According to police, the property posed several serious risks, including:

Bodily injury, illness and suffering to the animals Exposure to disease for neighboring residents and first responders Fire hazards from exposed wiring throughout the property Structural damage caused by urine and ammonia, including weakened flooring

Charged

Jennifer and Thomas were each charged with:

Aggravated cruelty to animals Criminal trespassing Cruelty to animals Neglect of animals Recklessly endangering another person

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with WGAL for updates as we learn more.

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