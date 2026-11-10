By Lauren Kent, Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — The United States has evacuated American military aircraft from a military base in England on Monday following a threat from Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The exact threat to the base, Royal Air Force base Mildenhall, remains under discussion by US officials, The WSJ reported.

Flight tracking data analyzed by CNN shows that 10 US refueling aircraft were relocated away from RAF Mildenhall on Monday. Four of those KC-135 Stratotankers went to Germany’s Spangdahlem Air Base, one to Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, four to Spain’s Morón Air Base and one to Scotland’s Glasgow Prestwick airport.

CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

The United States also upgraded the security threat level at RAF Mildenhall and another airbase RAF Lakenheath to “FPCON Charlie,” according to The WSJ and the defense industry publication The War Zone, citing a US official on Monday. That threat level – the second-highest level in the Pentagon’s force protection system – indicates that some form of terrorist action or targeting action is likely.

A UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson said that they “do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations.” The spokesperson added that “aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”

The movement of the planes comes after another Iran-linked threat last month to another military base in England, RAF Fairford.

RAF Fairford had been used by US B-1 bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, but they were withdrawn on security grounds shortly after five men were arrested outside the base in the early hours of September 27.

British prosecutors charged two British nationals under the National Security Act in relation to the incident outside RAF Fairford airbase, with police saying the two were suspected of assisting Iran.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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