US: Man faces 75 years to life for allegedly sexually assaulting children and a cat

By Felix Cortez

SEASIDE, California (KSBW) — A Seaside man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually molested children and sexually assaulted a cat.

Those charges were leveled against 21-year-old Zai Soto of Seaside, who faces 75 years to life in prison if convicted.

“It’s cases like this that are especially heartbreaking because, if you really think about it, infants and animals are the most vulnerable members of our community. They don’t have the ability to speak up for themselves,” said Lana Nassoura, assistant district attorney with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Police originally began investigating Soto for allegedly committing lewd acts on two children under the age of 13 at a store where he worked in the 700 block of Cannery Row. Investigators eventually searched Soto’s electronic devices and allegedly found videos of him sexually molesting an 18-month-old toddler and sexually assaulting a cat.

“As we know, victims who are infants, babies, toddlers, and animals can’t report the crime to others. They can’t tell someone what’s happening to them. They often don’t understand that what’s happening to them is, in fact, wrong. So, thankfully, we have digital evidence in this case,” Nassoura said.

In court Wednesday, Soto pleaded not guilty to 18 sex crime charges involving three children and a cat. Soto was arrested Monday by Seaside police, who described the case as one of the worst they have ever investigated.

“It is one of the things that just really hits you. It really strikes you, and it’s disturbing. So we have right now a person under arrest for some very serious charges, and we have very good evidence to push forward on,” said Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges.

Police and prosecutors are not ruling out the possibility that there may be more alleged victims.

“So anyone out there with information, or if you’re a potential victim or know someone who could be, please bring that forward. We cannot let a person like this get away with any crime involving harming children,” Borges said.

Anyone with information regarding Zai Soto is asked to contact the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

Soto remains in custody at the Monterey County Jail on bond set at more than $4 million.

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