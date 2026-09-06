By Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — The United States military said Saturday its forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships.

The fresh exchanges threaten to heighten a shipping war in and beyond the Persian Gulf, as Iran seeks to prevent shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz without its consent and the US steps up targeting of Iranian shipping.

The two sides traded strikes earlier this week for the first time in over a month, and the new attacks risk another retaliatory cycle.

“A U.S. aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple unprovoked Iranian attacks,” US Central Command said in a statement Saturday.

In response, US forces “permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask.”

Outside the Persian Gulf, according to CENTCOM, an unladen crude tanker called the M/T Kylo was “completely destroyed” after being hit multiple times to render it inoperable.

CENTCOM said the ships “are part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies.”

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander.

No sign of a major Iranian retaliation had emerged by Sunday morning, though the IRGC claimed on Saturday to have attacked and damaged three US vessels. CNN has contacted CENTCOM for comment regarding those claims.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote Saturday on X, “It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is stop shooting at @USNavy.”

Hegseth added that the US could strike Iran’s oil tanker fleet in the Middle East or in the Indo-Pacific region, writing, “Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force.”

Iran’s foreign affairs ministry strongly condemned the US actions in a statement Saturday, calling the attacks “illegal and aggressive” and an “overt threat to international peace and the security of commercial shipping.”

The attacks constitute a “clear violation” of the UN Charter, the ministry said.

And Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, who has frequently released fiery statements throughout the war, said Sunday that “any aggression against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier, and more painful response,” according to Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Earlier Saturday, Iranian news agencies said a tanker came under missile attack by US forces near Kharg Island. The tanker was hit by four projectiles fired by US forces, Tasnim reported. There were no casualties, the agency added.

Audio confirmed by CNN showed that a US military aircraft issued warnings to the ship via an emergency channel. In one, an American-accented voice says: “Motor Tanker STARK 1, this is the United States military aircraft. I am preparing to fire at your stern. You have 10 minutes to clear the crew from the stern of your ship. Over.”

In a later exchange, the ship is warned: “This was your final warning … get into your lifeboats and abandon the ship immediately.”

The conflict between Iran and the United States is in a volatile limbo, with both battling for control over the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is critical for global oil supplies.

Kharg Island, a coral outcrop off Iran’s coast, has typically handled roughly 90% of the country’s crude oil exports. The island has been attacked throughout the conflict, and US President Donald Trump has previously threatened to capture it.

Shipping data and satellite imagery indicate there are nearly 20 Iranian tankers at anchor near Kharg, unable to exit the Gulf because of the US naval blockade but in many cases fully laden.

In the Gulf as a whole and just beyond, in the Gulf of Oman, there are more than 50 Iranian tankers, according to ship tracking services.

On Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance denied the conflict should even be described as a “war,” adding that despite the recent flare-up there was “no active shooting.”

He also refused to lay out a timetable for ending the conflict, suggesting instead it was up to Iran to conclude the war that began with joint US-Israeli airstrikes six months ago.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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