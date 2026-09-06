By Kosta Gak, Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner pushed for a return to trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine on Sunday after “substantive” discussions with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

After the talks concluded, Witkoff thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his hospitality and said he was “confident that there’ll be a good resolution here.”

It marks their first visit to the Ukrainian capital since the war began and comes amid near-constant Russian missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

The talks were held after the US officials concluded intensive meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as Washington renews its push to end the war in Ukraine.

“One thing Steve (Witkoff) and I really thought would be productive is to go back to the trilateral format, which we were able to do about six months ago,” Kushner said in a news conference following the talks.

He added that the US had spoken with both parties about this idea, adding that “hopefully we’ll have progress on that very soon.”

Zelensky agreed, saying that “we must do everything possible to ensure that trilateral meetings take place – or trilateral meetings plus our European partners. We’ll see what Russia agrees to.”

The US-Ukraine talks concluded on Sunday evening local time after two rounds of discussion, followed by a third round of negotiations with European representatives present.

Speaking about his previous diplomatic visits to Russia, Witkoff said “you probably have very, very little chance of getting to a peaceful resolution” if you don’t have relationships with both sides of a conflict.

European officials were also in town. Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, earlier said that representatives from the United Kingdom, France and Germany were in Kyiv.

“We want to prevent loss of life, we want this war to end fairly for all of us, and we want it to end in such a way that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is never repeated,” Zelensky said during an earlier press briefing following the first round of talks.

“I believe that every meeting like this will bring us closer to that goal,” he added.

T-shirts with the slogan “Kyiv regime” were prepared by the Ukrainian president as gifts for attendees of the talks, according to Serhiy Nykyforov, Zelensky’s press secretary.

Upon their arrival in the Ukrainian capital, the US envoy was taken on a tour of a cathedral in central Kyiv damaged in Russian attacks. St. Sophia’s Cathedral, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, has had its windows and window frames damaged. On Friday, CNN reported on a Russian strike hitting Ukraine’s Security Service headquarters in Kyiv, which also affected the cathedral.

Ahead of their meeting, the Ukrainian president thanked US President Donald Trump for allowing the trip to happen “from a security standpoint,” adding that Ukraine had been “waiting a long time” for Witkoff and Kushner’s visit.

Zelensky has previously stressed said that an acute shortage of air defense interceptors has left Ukraine vulnerable to ballistic missile attacks.

Witkoff and Kushner made a stop in the Polish city of Rzeszow en route from Moscow to Kyiv, Russian state media outlet TASS reported. The plane landed at 1:31 a.m. local time. The US envoys most likely continued their journey by rail, it reported.

Russia and Ukraine have enacted a 72-hour temporary truce for the duration of the US envoys’ visits, specifically halting airstrikes on each other’s capitals, Kyiv and Moscow. The halt in strikes began at midnight on Friday into Saturday and will last for the duration of the weekend of diplomacy.

The truce applies only to the two capital cities, and overnight attacks into Sunday saw Russia continue its bombardment of Ukraine while avoiding Kyiv city. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russian forces launched 108 Shahed-type drones fired from Russia, while at least three people were killed in the latest strikes and infrastructure was hit in Kyiv region.

Russian airstrikes were recorded in 11 locations across Ukraine, while a large-scale fire has been extinguished at an infrastructure facility in Kyiv region as a result of a Russian strike.

In total, 10 Ukrainian civilians have been killed over the past 24 hours, and a further 65 injured.

Witkoff and Kushner began their whirlwind weekend of diplomacy with a three-hour meeting with Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday afternoon. The negotiations were followed by dinner with the Russian leader, according to a Kremlin press briefing.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov later described the talks as “useful” and said the American representatives had “prepared seriously for this trip.” He said the US team expressed interest in ending hostilities as quickly as possible and offered “a whole series of considerations regarding possible paths to a settlement.”

A White House official said both sides “discussed substantive plans for next steps, which will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The-CNN-Wire

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