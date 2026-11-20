By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of thousands of young people are slated to fill Europe’s streets on Friday – in an organized international youth-led day of action across more than 25 nations.

Student groups in the UK, France, Spain, Italy and beyond will walk out over the sky-rocketing cost of living, rising tuition fees, underfunded education systems and what they cast as leaders’ complicity in Israel’s war in Gaza. Earlier this fall, Gen-Z protests erupted over growing disenchantment that governments have not future-proofed against unregulated artificial intelligence, high unemployment and the climate crisis.

Up to 10,000 students are expected to participate in rallies in Germany’s western city of Cologne, CNN affiliate RTL Germany reported. Thousands of people have started to march in cities across Italy, according to CNN affiliate Sky TG24, with students in Rome, Genoa, Bologna and Milan calling for an end to rearmament. In Britain alone, students from more than 350 schools, colleges and universities will walk out, according to Socialist Students, one of the groups taking part.

“Young people will not sit quietly while our schools, colleges and universities are cut and billions are found for war,” the national chair of Socialist Students, Adam Powell-Davies, said in a statement. “Fight for our future, not their wars.”

In Italy’s capital, Rome, protesters chanted and held up an array of slogans including“Money for schools, not war,” and “We want to live life without the high cost of living,” according to Sky TG24.

The-CNN-Wire

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