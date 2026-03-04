Government is committed to providing ten thousand housing solutions for Barbadians over the next five years.

The plan is to deliver at least 2,000 units per year through a public-private sector partnership.

Deputy General Manager of the National Housing Corporation, Raymond Lorde, says the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Maintenance has been working on over 53 projects.

He explains that one way the ministry aims to reach the 10,000-house target is by increasing density.

Mr. Lorde says this will be achieved through the construction of duplexes, townhouses and apartment buildings, allowing for between 14 and 18 houses per acre.