$10,000 Prize Goes to Brian Franklin in Literary Contest

Brian Franklin has captured the top prize of ten thousand dollars in the 28 Frank Collymore Literary Endowment Competition.

His fiction entry, ‘Steal the Fish from the Devil’s Cou-Cou’, also won the Prime Minister’s Award, which is given to the work that best portrays Barbados and its culture in a way that leads to reflection and fresh insight about this country.

Second place and seven thousand five hundred dollars went to retired university lecturer, Professor Jane Bryce, for her fiction prose, ‘How to Find Your Way in the Air’.

Akim Goddard took third place, earning five thousand dollars for, ‘Is Only We Know: Where the Cane Grows Wild’.

Two other finalists, Randicia Kellman and Kemar Doughty, received developmental scholarships valued at four thousand dollars each.

Deputy Central Bank Governor, Elson Gaskin, says the competition which the Bank started in 1997, continues to provide creatives with valuable opportunities for exposure.

Mr Gaskin congratulated the participants in this year’s competition.