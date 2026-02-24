15-year-old charged with assault

A 15-year-old was remanded today, Tuesday, February 24, after appearing in court on an assault charge.

The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged the juvenile in connection with an incident which occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Horse Hill, St Joseph.

He is charged for the assault of Hal Prescod.

The teen appeared before Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Saturday, February 21, 2026. He was not required to plead to the offence and was remanded to the Government Industrial School (GIS).

He is scheduled to reappear on Friday, February 27, 2026 at the District ‘F’ Magistrates’ Court.