18-year-old Kaleb Ottley missing

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

He is 18-year-old Kaleb Ottley, from Waverley Cot, Ellerton St. George, who was last seen around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Police note that “Kaleb Ottley is about five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) in height, slim built, dark complexion with small eyes, a bulbous nose and thin lips. He has a small scar on his left side of his neck and was last seen wearing a short blue beach pants and a grey T-shirt.

“Ottley suffers from a psychological disorder and is in the habit of walking away from home. He walks with an erect appearance and speaks with a Vincentian accent.

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaleb Ottley, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311 or 430-7625, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.”