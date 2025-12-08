18-year-old woman facing drug-related charges

The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged an 18-year-old woman for several drug-related offences.

She is Ocean Maat Lolita Hinds, of Lammings, St. Joseph, who police accused of the following offences committed on December 5, 2025:

● Possession of Cannabis

● Trafficking of Cannabis

● Intent to Supply Cannabis

● Importation of Cannabis

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 22.80 Kilograms, with an estimated street value of one hundred and eighty-two thousand four hundred dollars ($182,400.00 Bds) Barbados currency.

Hinds is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 8, 2025.