2026 Pic-O-De-Crop Finals relocated to CARIFESTA House

The 2026 Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals have been relocated.

The national competition, which was originally scheduled for Kensington Oval, will now be held at CARIFESTA House on Waterford, St Michael, on Friday, July 31st, at 8:00 p.m.

This was disclosed in a press release from the National Cultural Foundation today.

The statement says that the change follows the official announcement that the State Service of Thanksgiving for Barbados’ National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St Auburn Sobers, NH, AO, OCC, will be held at Kensington Oval next Wednesday, July 29th.

The NCF explained that due to the significance and magnitude of the state funeral, the Oval must remain fully available to accommodate the national arrangements.

Additionally, the short interval between Wednesday’s state service and Friday’s finals does not provide the preparation and transition period required to deliver both occasions at Kensington Oval with the care, safety and professional standard each demands.

The Foundation, however, has given the assurance that it is committed to delivering a well-produced Pic-O-De-Crop Finals.