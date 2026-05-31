25-year-old man dies in St. George collision

A 25-year-old man has died following a collision along Carmichael Road, St. George, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police at District ‘B’ Station received a report of the incident at approximately 2:52 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and discovered the motionless body of a man inside a motor car.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was travelling from the direction of Boarded Hall towards Carmichael Junction when it became involved in a collision with a trailer. A medical doctor attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The deceased has been identified as Tristan Kellman, of St. Margaret’s Village, St. John.

Police investigations are continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311 or 430-7625.