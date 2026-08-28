Barbados’ $500 annual duty-free allowance for travellers could soon get a digital makeover.

Comptroller of Customs, Lynette Padmore, says Government is working on a system that could link the allowance to a traveller’s passport.

Ms Padmore’s announcement was issued as she highlighted the vision for the department.

The initiative forms part of a wider push to modernise Customs and make its services easier for the public.

It comes as the department prepares to introduce several technology-based initiatives, including a new baggage-tagging system at the Grantley Adams International Airport.