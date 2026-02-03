Abrahams urges voters to focus on BLP’s record of leadership

The Barbados Labour Party has turned its attention to St Philip West as it makes a final push ahead of the general election.

Christ Church East candidate Wilfred Abrahams urged supporters to look beyond political noise and focus on what he described as a proven record of leadership.

Abrahams reminded constituents of the economic and social challenges facing Barbados when the Barbados Labour Party took office, arguing that steady leadership helped guide the country out of crisis.

While acknowledging that not every promise has yet been fulfilled, Abrahams said the party remains confident in its progress.