Accident claims the life of a young woman

The death of a 24-year-old woman caused a tragic turn in the Christmas season for one family after a fatal collision on Christmas Eve.

She is Natalia James, of Deacons Farm, St. Michael.

Police at Holetown Station are conducting investigations into the collision which occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, along Lancaster Bridge, St. James.

The Barbados Police Service notes in a press release that “initial investigations have shown that a vehicle was travelling towards the north when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the retaining barrier, causing injury to himself and his female passenger.

“Ambulance personnel visited the scene, examined both persons and found no signs of life in the passenger. A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death. The driver was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for urgent medical attention. The deceased was identified by a relative as Natalia James 24 years of Deacons Farm St. Michael.

“Investigations are continuing.



“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700/01.”