Acting Chief Electoral Officer Sherland Turton is responding to claims that the Electoral and Boundaries Commission mishandled preparations for the upcoming election on February 11.

She said the commission began notifying the public last year about their ability to view the electors’ list.

The first public notice was issued on June 22, followed by a second on June 29, with the public given until July 16 to submit any claims or queries.

A similar exercise was conducted four months later, with notices published on November 23 and November 30, and the public given until December 21 to make any changes.

Additionally, January 27 and 28 were reserved for those wishing to raise objections to the list.