Activist calls for stronger regional support for Cuba

An activist is calling on CARICOM to explore the possibility of including Cuba as a member state, arguing that such a move would strengthen regional unity and support for the island nation.

The appeal came from President of the Barbados-Cuba Friendship Association, David Denny, during a protest staged outside the United States Embassy today.

The demonstration focused on what Mr. Denny described as the United States’ energy blockade against Cuba.

Speaking during the protest, Mr. Denny said CARICOM has taken a principled position by refusing to support actions by the United States against Cuba.

However, he believes the regional bloc can go even further by pursuing Cuba’s inclusion as a CARICOM member state.

According to Mr Denny, bringing Cuba into CARICOM would foster greater regional solidarity and create a stronger collective voice in addressing issues affecting the country.

In the meantime, he also called on CARICOM member states to provide Cuba with necessary supplies to help ease some of the hardships currently being experienced on the island.