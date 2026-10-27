The next chapter of Barbados will be written by young people.

Permanent Secretary of the Division of Youth Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mrs Joy Adamson, made the declaration as she addressed and officially opened the fourth “I Am Conference” at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

She told the gathering that the “I Am Conference” seeks to empower and energise young people in a positive way.

Adamson said young people are entering a constantly changing world in which industries are evolving and the boundaries of what is possible continue to expand.

She told the audience, drawn from schools across Barbados, that the “I Am Conference” is about opportunity.