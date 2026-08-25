Major efforts are underway to bring solutions to the water issues being experienced by residents in St. Lucy.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the top brass of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), as well as other key stakeholders, are currently at Allendale Pumping Station – the site where an advanced water treatment plant is to be installed.

The plant will treat water produced at the Allendale station, before it goes into the water distribution system.

It is an addition to forty-three kilometres of main that were replaced, to remedy the discoloured water situation in St. Lucy and parts of St. Peter.

The overall project is costing 43 million dollars for the mains replacement. The plant, which is being manufactured in California, is costing approximately five million dollars.