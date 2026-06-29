Agriculture Minister outlines plans for sector development

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, has outlined plans for the development of the agriculture sector.

They were shared during a breakfast colloquium hosted by the Ministry at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

It was titled “Looking Forward: Agriculture 2030.”

Addressing stakeholders during a fireside conversation, Dr Munro-Knight explained that there are a number of systemic issues facing the sector that require multifaceted responses.

She said the Ministry will continue to implement strategies to respond to these issues if the country is to deliver at scale.

She identified the improvement of internal processes through digital transformation and the training of technical staff as key areas.

Dr Munro-Knight also highlighted plans to address praedial larceny and the issue of monkeys within the next three months.