The integration of artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a transformative development in the rum industry.

Chief Executive Officer of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association Incorporated, Vaughn Rennick, says AI was a major focus during the recently concluded International Technical Conference held in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking to The Business Report, Mr Rennick said the 2026 conference attracted rum producers and industry stakeholders from a wide range of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and Mauritius.

A standout feature of the conference was the supplier showcase, which served as a vital hub for connecting producers, suppliers and technology innovators.

Mr Rennick said the conference also provided participants with an opportunity to visit the bitters section of the Angostura rum distillery.

The event brought together more than 150 participants from over 20 countries.